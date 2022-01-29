3,599 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 15.9% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of SNA opened at $206.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.33 and its 200-day moving average is $216.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.78 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

