$364.60 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce $364.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.89 million and the highest is $382.30 million. SLM posted sales of $331.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 3,192,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. SLM has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

