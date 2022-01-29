$374.37 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report sales of $374.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.54 million and the lowest is $361.20 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $455.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

