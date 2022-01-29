3M (NYSE:MMM) is All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 2.9% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $160.54 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

