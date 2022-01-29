3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Credit Suisse Group

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.57.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $160.54 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in 3M by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.