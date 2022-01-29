$4.20 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce $4.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 189,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,107. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

