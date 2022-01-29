$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report sales of $4.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the lowest is $4.81 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $19.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.01 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,525. Eaton has a 12-month low of $116.74 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.77.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,284,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 24.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 15.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.