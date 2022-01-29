5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 397,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVAM remained flat at $$9.79 on Friday. 289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476. 5:01 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

