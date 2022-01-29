$556.90 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post $556.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $641.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.50 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

COOP opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 444,495 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

