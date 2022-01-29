6,479 Shares in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 259.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 829,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 25.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 137.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 159,353 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 541.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 148,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLPT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 75.28% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.