$686.07 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post $686.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $682.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.70 million. MRC Global posted sales of $579.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in MRC Global by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 481,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $609.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.47. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

