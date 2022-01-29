7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU) Short Interest Down 90.2% in January

7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVNAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. 7 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

