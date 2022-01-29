$718.06 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report $718.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $722.79 million and the lowest is $713.40 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $750.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,213. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

