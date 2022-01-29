7,247 Shares in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,126,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at $8,098,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 22,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 401,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,916. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $8.44 on Friday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Graphite Bio Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.