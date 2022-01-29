7,395 Shares in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAPR opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

