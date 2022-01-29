88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,327,800 shares, an increase of 315.1% from the December 31st total of 560,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,951,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EEENF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,502,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,171,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. 88 Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

