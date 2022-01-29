8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGHT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

