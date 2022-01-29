9,745 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Acquired by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

