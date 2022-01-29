A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.105-$4.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.

NYSE:AOS opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.