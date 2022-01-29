AAX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $797,285.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

