Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $139.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABT. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.35 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.