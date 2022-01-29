Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $50,841,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $16,584,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 335,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $15,041,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 47.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 591,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after buying an additional 189,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.