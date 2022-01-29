Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$8.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAV shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAV stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.90. The company had a trading volume of 931,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.26. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.91 and a 12 month high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.