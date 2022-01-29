Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $744,000 Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 236,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

