Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $756,000 Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after buying an additional 276,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after buying an additional 298,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after buying an additional 174,445 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,739,000 after purchasing an additional 98,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.