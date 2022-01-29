Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $782,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,005.3% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 181.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

PJP opened at $76.59 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

