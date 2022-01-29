Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 351,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

BSJO opened at $24.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

