Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,372 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 101.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 780,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 393,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 358,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 218.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 207,302 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSG opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

