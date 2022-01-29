Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

