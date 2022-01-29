Aegon (NYSE:AEG) PT Lowered to €5.00 at UBS Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $5.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aegon by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,396 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aegon by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aegon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

