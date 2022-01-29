Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANYYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

ANYYY stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63.

