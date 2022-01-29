Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 170.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.14. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.35.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

