AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $151.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.50.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.31. 607,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,921. AGCO has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

