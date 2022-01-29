Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACDVF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

ACDVF stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 508.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

