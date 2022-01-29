Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.99.

TSE:AC opened at C$22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.33. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.31 and a 1-year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -1.0308925 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

