Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

