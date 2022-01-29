Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.
