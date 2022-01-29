Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Joseph Gebbia Sells 31,049 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $19,885,907.69.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $90.71 billion and a PE ratio of -11.82.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.