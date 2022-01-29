Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 849,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,130,161 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $102,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 47.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.6% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $144,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

