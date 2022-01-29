Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$11.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$8.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -138.55. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

