Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

