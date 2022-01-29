Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS.

Shares of ALK opened at $52.25 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

