Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.91. 30,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,933,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,315,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

