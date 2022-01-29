Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Sells $1,775,526.40 in Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AA opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,132,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 75,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 372,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,788,000.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

