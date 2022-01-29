Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. CLSA restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.01.

BABA opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $312.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

