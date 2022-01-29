Alien Worlds (TLM) Reaches Market Cap of $101.67 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $101.67 million and approximately $56.04 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.85 or 0.06764842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.53 or 0.99908064 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

