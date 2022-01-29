All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

PM stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

