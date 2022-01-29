All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 875,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,411,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 711,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,918,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

