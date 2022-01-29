Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001232 BTC on major exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $469,312.81 and $31,940.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.27 or 0.06748521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.89 or 0.99831520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052067 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

