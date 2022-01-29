Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 21.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.28.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

