Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Boyd Gaming worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,537,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 298.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

NYSE:BYD opened at $58.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

